Drumroll please: The highest paid influencer in the entire world is….

When we watch our favourite influencers, we're often left in awe at their lavish lifestyles.

We know they work exceptionally hard to labour over the perfect flat lay and outfit post, because if their creativity and content slips, there goes their pay check.

Brand endorsements and sponsorships are an influencer's income (if they go at the Insta life full time), and while many build their own personal brands from the ground up, starting off posting videos from their teenage bedrooms, giving the element of authenticity audiences crave, it seems that traditional celebrities are still taking the lion's share of the earnings when it comes to influencer pay cheques.

The highest paid influencer of all time is currently Kylie Jenner, according to Hoppers Instagram Rich List 2018.

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner has a booming beauty business and a new baby to contend with, but she also has to pay attention to her 114 million Instagram followers – and make a buck off their follow.

The 21-year-old charges a whopping one million dollars per sponsored brand photo post on her Insta – and the thought of that kind of cash has us shook.

To be fair, it may be Kylie's selectivity that gives her the edge. Sisters Kim and Khloe are forever flogging green teas, makeup brands and diet lollipops over on their feeds, but Kylie usually confines her sponsored posts to just a few per year – choosing to focus on adding stylised images of makeup from her own brand Kylie Cosmetics throughout her glamorous feed.

Since her return to social media after the birth of her daughter Stormi, the makeup guru has done brand endorsements for clothing websites and a detox shake company.

Second on the Rich List is Selena Gomez, who can charge up to $800,000 per sponsorship.

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo comes in third, with a $750,000 fee for his influence.

Lads, we're in the wrong field…