Drogheda Arts Festival returns this May bank holiday weekend.

Drogheda Arts Festival is back this May Bank Holiday weekend, returning to the streets and venues of Drogheda with a host of live and in-person events to excite people of all ages.

Taking place from Thursday 28 April – Monday 2 May 2022, Drogheda Arts Festival’s programme features world premieres, national and international in-door, out-door and site-specific performances, along with visual arts exhibitions, music, spoken word, poetry, theatre, literature, circus, spectacle, street and family shows and workshops.

Festival highlights include fun for all the family at Drogheda Arts festival’s Big Day Out on 2 May – be entertained at the Irish premiere of Autin Dance Theatre’s spectacle ‘Out Of The Deep Blue Sea’, witness Tumble Circus who will roll into town on their bikes for their circus show Cycle Circus, enjoy Bombinate Theatre’s gorgeous and funny show 'Goodnight Egg' and come and explore Bricí Spraoi! – an imagination playground especially designed for children.

As part of the music programme Rónán Ó Snodaigh and producer Myles O’Reilly will take to the stage on 29 April in Gerrard’s Church to perform their new album ‘Tá Go Maith’. On 30 April in Droichead Arts Centre, Paramount Styles will perform for the first time in Ireland – internationally acclaimed musician Scott McCloud has toured worldwide with musical legends from Foo Fighters, Garbage to Rage Against the Machine, as well as guitarist of Girls Against Boys and Soulside for over 30 years.

The 30 April also sees Ficino Quartet perform a concert of music curated by Professor Desmond O’Neill in Gerrards Church, who combined his love of music and medical experience to curate a concert that reflects loss and music. Members of the A92 collective will also host a drill music workshop in the Boomerang Youth Cafe’s new recording studio.

On the 1 May, the festival will host the world premiere of specially commissioned work “Causeway”, performed by Nós Nua – Louth Youth Folk Orchestra, composed by multi-award winning musician Mohsen Amini, who will also perform a special concert with guests on this double headed bill.

As part of the theatre programme, Quintessence Theatre in association with Droichead Arts Centre, An Táin Arts Centre and Drogheda Arts Festival, proudly presents the world premiere of ‘Behind Locked Doors’ in Droichead Arts Centre on Thursday 28 April and Friday 29 April. ‘Behind Locked Doors’ first premiered as a short digital mini-series in Drogheda Arts Festival 2021. Quintessence Theatre will be returning to the live stage with an original dark drama exploring the shadow pandemics of Ireland’s lockdown: domestic violence and parental alienation. Each performance will be followed by a post-show discussion with the director, cast, and a representative from Women’s Aid and Treoir.

Upstate Theatre Project presents “The Morning Side of the Mountain” in association with Drogheda Arts Festival, on 1 May, with Visual Artist Vivienne Byrne and musician/composer Breifne Holohan introducing you to story tellers Peadar and Kathleen Elmore and their home in the Cooley peninsula.

As part of the Poetry and Spoken World programme, on 28 April Drogheda Arts Festival welcomes artists Dagogo Hart, Jan Brierton and Fran Cassidy for an evening of spoken word, hosted by writer and curator Dani Gill. On 1 May, Unique Voices in Poetry will feature poets Dimitra Xidous and Moyra Donaldson.

As part of the street performance programme, on 1 May, Cork group ROGU present a double bill – two free street performances in the stunning surroundings of Millmount – an evening of fire, mystery and magic.

As part of the exhibition programme, Helena Gorey's Understory will be showing at the Highlanes Gallery from 29 April to 18 June. Brian Hegarty’s Objects and Oscillations will be showing at Droichead Arts Centre from 30 April until Sat 18 June.

"The Programme Committee and I cannot tell you what it means to be able to bring a programme of national, international, Irish and world premieres this May Bank Holiday Weekend. The past two years have been indescribable and to present live and in person events around Drogheda – no words can explain what it means to us. The festival marks its 18th birthday, so it will truly be a celebration for all. A special thanks to everyone who has supported the festival down the years, the voluntary programme committee and our funders Louth County Council and the Arts Council of Ireland and of course to everyone who has come and enjoyed the events over the years. We're looking forward to welcoming people back." – Programme Manager Juley-Ann Collins

Visit www.droghedaartsfestival.ie for programme details with more exciting announcements planned over the coming days.