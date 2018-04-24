Dream job alert! This airline wants to pay two mates to travel the world

Are you bored at work? Do you feel like you're not fulfilling your full potential? Looking for a change of pace?

Well, it might be time to ask for your P45, because an Icelandic airline is looking for two best friends to travel the world while documenting their experience – and honestly, it sounds like our dream job.

Yep. WOW Airlines want to pay you and a mate to go on the trip of a lifetime, stopping off in a number of incredible locations including Barcelona, New York and Stockholm.

Now hiring for the world’s best summer job! Get paid to move to Iceland and travel the world creating travel content this summer Show us what you got in your hometown and apply here https://t.co/jZdVcSZ3PN#wowtravelguide pic.twitter.com/CWU21dnrko — WOW air (@wow_air) April 23, 2018

What's more, the company will also set you up with a swanky pad in Reykjavik, which will become your base from June 1 to August 15.

The lucky applicants will be tasked with creating travel content for the budget airline's travel guide, covering a range of topics such as food, culture, nightlife, nature and budgeting.

Think vlogs, Instagram stories, photos, blog posts – all that good stuff!

Applications close on May 14 and all you have to do is make a two-minute video showcasing your local town as a travel destination.

Oh, and did we mention you'll be paid a salary of around €3,300 per month? That's on top of the free apartment and travel, btw.

If you want to apply, you can click here.

Good luck!