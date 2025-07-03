Drake & Josh star Josh Peck welcomes third child with cute name

Josh Peck is now a father-of-three!

The former Drake and Josh actor has announced that his wife Paige has given birth to their third child together.

The couple are now parents to a baby boy, joining their two other sons – six-year-old Max Milo and two-year-old Shai Miller.

Josh, who tied the knot with his wife back in 2017, recently took to social media to confirm the wonderful news of his son’s safe arrival.

In a joint post with Paige on Instagram, the 38-year-old chose to share two snaps of their new bundle of joy sleeping.

In the caption of their post, Josh and Paige went on to reveal their third child’s full name.

“Meyer Lane, we love you we love you,” they penned sweetly.

Following their heartfelt update, many of the couple’s followers have since been expressing their well-wishes.

“Congrats! Absolutely beautiful baby!!” one fan replied.

“Love your boy team! Welcome to the world Meyer,” another commented.

“Hi Baby Meyer! Congrats Paige and Josh, sending lots of love,” a third follower added.

Josh and Paige delighted their fanbase on February 3 when they revealed that they were expecting their third child together.

At the time, Nickelodeon star Josh took to Instagram to post a black-and-white snap of the proud parents posing together, with Josh’s hand on his wife’s blossoming bump.

“I finally get a minivan. #3,” he joked in his caption.

Meanwhile, on her own account, Paige uploaded a photo of her baby bump and simply captioned the image with a bird hatching emoji.

Following their nuptials in Malibu, California in June 2017, Josh and Paige became parents for the first time in December 2018 with the arrival of their son, Max.

Almost four years later, in October 2022, their family expanded for a second time with the birth of their baby boy, Shai.