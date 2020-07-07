Dr. Tony Holohan will be awarded the Freedom of Dublin City

Dr. Tony Holohan is set to be awarded the Freedom of Dublin City. Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu said she was honoured to nominate Dr Holohan for the award.

“It was my honour to propose @CMOIreland Dr Tony Holohan to receive the Freedom of the City as leader of the Covid19 response team.

“He represents front line workers & all the work they do. Thank you to all Cllrs, parties & groups that supported this proposal,” she shared.

Saw this on the side of Devitt’s Pub the other day, seems like an appropriate time to share. Think this says a lot about how the public views Dr Tony Holohan. pic.twitter.com/biiZiGtZuK — Paul O'Donoghue (@paulodonoghue93) July 2, 2020

Dr Holohan has been praised for his work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just last week, he revealed that he would be stepping back from his role as Chief Medical Officer to spend time with his wife and their children. Dr Holohan’s wife Emer was diagnosed with blood cancer in 2012 and was admitted to palliative care earlier this month.

He commented, “I now want to give my energy, attention and all of my time to Emer and to our two teenage children, Clodagh and Ronan. I have spoken with the Taoiseach, Minister for Health and other colleagues about this, and they have all kindly offered their support and best wishes to both of us.”

Mother Teresa, Bill Clinton, Bono, Gay Byrne and Michelle Obama have all been awarded the Freedom of Dublin City. Eighty-two people have been honoured under the current process which was introduced in 1876.