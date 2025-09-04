Downton Abbey’s Michelle Dockery reveals pregnancy with first child

The Downton Abbey family is about to get a little bit bigger!

One of Downton’s leading stars, Michelle Dockery, has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

Michelle – who is best known for playing Lady Mary Crawley in the hit TV series and film franchise – is expecting a little one with her husband, film producer Jasper Waller-Bridge.

The star chose to share her baby joy last night, as she attended the world premiere of the third and final Downton film, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, in London.

The 43-year-old debuted her baby bump for the first time on the red carpet, as she donned a Prada blue off-the-shoulder gown with a matching cape.

Following her pregnancy announcement, many Downton Abbey fans have since been taking to the official Downton Instagram to share their excitement for Michelle.

“So happy for Michelle, she’s looking radiant,” one user wrote.

“Lovely to see Michelle Dockery pregnant – congratulations to her,” another agreed.

“I’m so happy for Michelle Dockery. She looks lovely,” a third fan commented.

It is believed that Michelle and her husband first met through friends in 2019, and the couple later made their debut together at the Rome Film Festival.

After announcing their engagement in January 2022, Michelle and Jasper tied the knot in a small ceremony in London in September 2023. The nuptials were attended by Downton castmates Hugh Bonneville, Lily James, Joanne Froggatt and Elizabeth McGovern, as well as Jasper’s older sister, Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Michelle has yet to officially comment on her pregnancy. However, the actress has shared her thoughts ahead of the release of the final Downton Abbey film, which will premiere in cinemas on September 12.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Michelle – who has starred in the Downton franchise since 2010 – described the ending as “bittersweet”.

“I feel really grateful for being part of something so loved by so many people. It’s quite rare in an actor’s career to keep going back to the same job for 15 years, and have the familiarity of being back together with the cast every couple of years. It’s certainly emotional to say goodbye to that,” she explained.