Downton Abbey’s Joanne Froggatt reveals pregnancy with first child

The Downton Abbey family is about to get a bit bigger, as one of the show’s stars has revealed that she is expecting her first child.

Joanne Froggatt, who is best known for playing Anna Bates in the hit franchise, has quietly confirmed that she is about to become a mum.

Earlier today, the 43-year-old attended the Into Film Awards, and chose to announce her pregnancy by debuting her baby bump on the red carpet.

Joanne looked stunning as a mum-to-be, opting for a red mini dress with matching stilettos.

Joanne hasn't publicly confirmed the identity of her little one’s father, as she tends to keep her personal life private from the spotlight. However, she was previously spotted hand in hand with a mystery man in August 2023, who is believed to be named Mark.

Four years ago, the Liar actress confirmed the end of her marriage to James Cannon, shortly before the pandemic began in early 2020.

James and Joanne had been married for eight years, after tying the knot in a private ceremony in Oxfordshire in 2012.

News of Joanne’s pregnancy comes just one month after a third film was announced in the Downton Abbey franchise.

Production on Downton Abbey 3 officially began last month, with Joanne confirmed to be returning to her role as lady’s maid Anna Bates.

Joanne’s on-screen husband Brendan Coyle has also been confirmed to reprise his role as John Bates, with other returning actors also including Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Laura Carmichael and Allen Leech.

Michelle Dockery, who plays Lady Mary Talbot, took to social media at the time of the announcement, to share a sneak peek into the wider cast reuniting.

“It feels amazing and emotional. It’s wonderful all to be back together again. You come back together and it’s like no time has passed at all,” the 42-year-old gushed in a video.

“We’re so happy to announce that we’re in production for the third Downton Abbey movie. We can’t wait to see you,” Michelle teased further.