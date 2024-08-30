Missed out on tickets to the ultimate 90’s Mancunian supergroup? Domino’s has you covered. Stop Crying Your Heart Out, you just gotta Roll With It and Acquiesce.

Mad for it ticket hunters can enter for the chance to win one of 1,000 large pizzas from the nation’s best-loved pizza. It’s not quite coveted tickets but Little by Little it should ease the pain.

“Some Might Say pizza fixes all problems, but we know it certainly helps,” comments Eoin Corrigan, Superfan and Head of Marketing, Domino’s Pizza Ireland. “There’s going to be a lot of frustrated fans this weekend, who’ll miss out on seeing their Rock ‘n Roll Stars so rather than Being Idle our Masterplan is to do our bit to Slide Away the sorrow with freshly made, piping hot pizza.”

1,000 entries will be randomly selected to win codes for any free large pizza. To enter, complete the form on www.dontlookbackinhunger.com before 9pm Sunday, 1st September. T&C apply.