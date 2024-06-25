Donncha O’Callaghan confirms departure from RTÉ 2FM

Donncha O'Callaghan has announced that he will be leaving RTÉ 2FM next month.

The retired rugby union star has been with the station since 2019, most recently co-hosting 2FM’s breakfast show.

Donncha’s departure is just the latest in a string of exits for 2FM, as Jennifer Zamparelli, The 2 Johnnies and Donncha’s former co-host Doireann Garrihy all left the station last month.

Donncha took to social media earlier today to confirm the news of his departure, alongside a snap of him in the 2FM studio.

“I’m sure we’d all agree, it’s never easy to step away from something you really enjoy doing. Friday the 5th July will be my last ‘2FM Breakfast’ Show. I’m so incredibly grateful and proud of the last five years in 2FM, I’ve absolutely loved it,” the 45-year-old began in his lengthy caption.

“The heartbeat of course is the fantastic listeners, I will always appreciate the love and support – you have been the absolute best!” he continued.

Donncha also thanked his current and former co-hosts – Doireann Garrihy, Carl Mullan and Aifric O’Connell: “Aifric, I know we didn’t get a lot of airmiles together but I enjoyed every minute. Carl and Doireann, ye know exactly what ye mean to me and only one word does it justice – TIME.”

Praising his wife Jenny for “always backing me,” the radio star went on to tease what’s next for him.

“It is now time to focus on winning Ireland’s Fittest Family, to continue working on all my exciting rugby projects and something else that is a complete ‘Disaster’… In the words of Farmer Hoggett 'That’ll do pig, that’ll do…,'" he concluded.

Many of Donncha’s fellow famous faces have since been sending him their well-wishes, with Doireann commenting: “I read ‘I’ve absolutely loved it’ as ‘I’ve absolutely nailed it’. I know both to be true! One in a million Donners. Take a bow. Never forget, ‘It’s just a chat.’”

“Legend,” added Donncha’s former rugby teammate Simon Zebo.

Donncha’s replacement has yet to be officially announced.