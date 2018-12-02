Strictly’s Charles and Karen promise to do THIS if they win

They might just be the dark horses of the competition.

And Chares Venn and his pro dance partner Karen Clifton know that they're chances for taking the Glitterball trophy are within their reach.

So what will they do if they are victorious?

The pair have revealed that they will get something permanent to mark the occasion – a tattoo, of course.

Karen said that, ''If we get to the final, we’re both getting a tattoo. We’re both getting “S.”‘

And what does that stand for?

She reveals, ''Strictly, six pack and success'' to which Charles agrees, ''Done deal.''

The Casualty actor has found himself in the dance-off three times but has not only survived each but gone on to thrive on the dance floor.

And what about his ever-growing status as a sex symbol?

He says, ''You know what? If at 45 I can still get those kind of compliments I will take that, I will embrace them all because at some point people are going to be looking to the youn’uns.''

The pair wowed the judges with an emotional rhumba on Saturday night's show to Maria from West Side Story, earning them 35 points.

Strictly: The Results is on tonight on BBC One at 7:15pm.