Donald Trump admits he’s ‘not a feminist’ and no one is surprised

Donald Trump has made some controversial statements in his time, and while we've come to expect nothing less from the President of the United States, his latest admission might just be his most unsurprising yet – he is not a feminist. 

Speaking to ITV's Piers Morgan in his first British television interview, Trump said: "I wouldn’t say I’m a feminist."

"I mean, I think that would be, maybe, going too far. I’m for women, I’m for men, I’m for everyone."

"I think people have to go out, they have to go out and really do it, and they have to."

Needless to say, social media users were less than impressed by the President's comments, with many taking to Twitter to express their anger at his blatant admission. 

But of course, the news didn't really come as a surprise. 

President Trump – The Piers Morgan Interview airs on Sunday on ITV at 10pm.

