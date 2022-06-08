Domino’s offers up a year’s worth of pizza to islanders who stay loyal!

With the return of Ireland’s favourite dating show, Domino’s is offering contestants and one lucky winner a piping hot deal this summer that will make you flutter.

Available to every Islander from the moment they leave as a couple, the brand-new Domino’s Loyal Card will provide the hottest couples of 2022 free slices for the rest of their lives together. Now that’s a match made in heaven!

The catch? They need to STAY LOYAL. Should they decouple from each other on the outside, Domino’s will revoke their #loyal membership – that’s a lot of free pizza walking off into the sunset.

Pizza fans can also get their hands on their own very special Loyal Card by keeping an eye on Twitter and sharing a stand-out display of loyalty.

With the hottest show back on our screens, the nation’s evening plans are set to be cancelled once more, with the next eight weeks dedicated to love under the sizzling sun. As the show heats up, so will Domino’s, with orders expected to surge on must-watch re-coupling nights.

To launch the exclusive offer, Domino’s has teamed up with ex-islander, Georgia Steel aka Loyal G, to reveal the Domino’s Loyal Card. Georgia appeared in the fourth series of the show, making it known to the nation she was #Loyal 35 times in one episode alone.

Domino’s Ireland Head of Marketing (and Loyal Legend) Annelie McCaffrey says, “Scorching dates and piping hot pizza are a match made in heaven, so we can’t wait to get stuck into Ireland’s most watched dating show on TV once more. The Domino’s team will be on hand to serve up the perfect goods for the Irish nation to enjoy while they tuck into the summer of love, one dramatic revelation at a time.”

Georgia Steel comments: “It’s all fun and games when you’re in the villa, but the real challenge is staying #Loyal on the outside. Being loyal comes with its perks, and the Domino’s Loyal Card is one of them. As the founding member of the Domino’s Loyal Card Club, I’ll be enjoying a Pepperoni Passion as I watch passions alight under the sun through every twist, shock and surprise departure. I can’t wait to see who walks off into the sunset with a dough-lightful treat.”

For customers who think they have been loyal since day one, keep an eye on Domino’s Twitter @Dominos_ROI for a chance to win one of Domino’s exclusive Loyal Cards. T&Cs apply.