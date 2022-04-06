Domino’s limited-edition cookies are making a comeback!

It’s egg-citing news for mint chocolate lovers this Easter as Domino’s Cookies with After Eight® returns to stores nationwide for a limited time from 11th to 24th April.

Cookie Monsters will be thrilled that these highly desired Domino’s desserts will return to the menu as an Easter treat.

Domino’s Smart Cookie, Melanie Howe comments (between mouthfuls!) on the limited return, “Cookie fans have spoken and, once again, Domino’s will deliver the ultimate teatime treat. Mint choc lovers went wild when these first arrived on menus late last year and we know these fortunate cookie fans are going to be delighted with this Easter treat from Domino’s.”

The exclusive cookie combines your favourite post-dinner treat with iconic Domino’s cookie dough, reintroducing Cookies with After Eight®, to be enjoyed at any time of the day or night.

These deep-filled bites come in batches of four, offering a luxurious After Eight® mint fondant centre flavoured with 100% natural peppermint – baked in Domino’s signature chocolate cookie dough, they’re the perfect way to end your meal, or just to enjoy with an afternoon cuppa!

Get them while they’re hot between 11th and 24th April, as they will be on menus nationwide for a limited time only – sorry folks, that’s just the way the cookie crumbles!

Domino’s Cookies with After Eight® has an RRP of €4.99, though prices may vary slightly from store to store. They are available to order for a limited time only.