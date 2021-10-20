Domino’s launches its first ever festive themed pizza!

Domino’s, the nation’s best loved pizza company, is delivering Christmas wishes early this year – with not one, but TWO festive additions to its menus nationwide starting today.

A trusted companion for the festive party season, Domino’s stores are now cooking up The Festive One, their first ever Christmas themed pizza.

The Festive One packs a punch with classic Christmas flavours including succulent, perfectly cooked turkey breast marinated in aromatic sage and onion, traditional sausage and crispy bacon to give you a taste of the top trimmings. The limited-edition pizza comes on Domino’s hand-stretched, fresh dough with signature vine-ripened tomato sauce and is generously sprinkled with 100% mozzarella cheese.

The festive indulgences don’t stop there, as Domino’s has got the after-party covered with a new exclusive cookie that combines your favourite post-dinner treat with iconic Domino’s cookie dough, introducing Cookies with After Eight®.

These deep-filled bites come in batches of four, offering a luxurious After Eight® mint fondant centre flavoured with 100% natural peppermint – baked in Domino’s signature chocolate cookie dough, they’re the perfect way to end your meal, anytime.

Merry Menu Maker at Domino’s, Melanie Howe said: “With less than 70 days until Christmas, we just know people in Ireland are going to love these new festive flavours our chefs have come up with. They’ve combined high quality ingredients and superfan feedback to create something that’ll truly bring joy to their worlds and tastebuds this Christmas!”

What’s more, Domino’s fans can order their favourite products with group ordering on the app, meaning you can gather everyone’s festive choices hassle-free and enjoy an epic Domino’s Christmas feast altogether!”

The Festive One and Cookies with After Eight® are available now to order online, through the Domino’s app or via your nearest store. For more information and to find your nearest store visit www.dominos.ie.