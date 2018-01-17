Dolores O’Riordan’s post-mortem to take place in London tomorrow

A post-mortem on the remains of Dolores O'Riordan is due to take place tomorrow (Thursday 18), a UK coroner's office has confirmed.

The Cranberries singer, 46, passed away suddenly in London on Monday.

Details surrounding her death have not yet been released, though spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police in London has yesterday said that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A statement released after her death read: "Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today."

"She was 46 years old. The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries, was in London for a short recording session."

"No further details are available at this time."

According to The Irish Mirror, preliminary result into the cause of death are expected to be released after the post-morten has been carried out.

Dolores' body will then be flown back to Ireland for her funeral, which will likely take place in her native Limerick early next week.

She is survived by her three children, Taylor Baxter Burton, Molly Leigh Burton and Dakota Rain Burton.