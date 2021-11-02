Do Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum’s matching costumes confirm their long-rumored romance?

(via Vogue)

The competition for best couple's costume this year has been beyond strong, but one that’s a major standout to us is Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum's edgy throwback look.

But the question is, are they really a couple?

The pair seemed to confirm it with their matching costume, an homage to Martin Scorsese's 1976 classic Taxi Driver!

(via Vogue)

Tatum (41) and Kravitz (32) posted the looks on their stories on Instagram earlier this week and caused the rumour mill to start up once more about the two. Zoe stunned as Jodie Foster's Iris while Channing looked his usual rugged self as Robert De Niro's Travis Bickle, celebrating what seems to be the pair's first Halloween together.

Both the Big Little Lies actress and the Magic Mike actor have been notoriously cagey about their relationship status, keeping PDA mostly to a minimum while out and about, so for a while it was impossible to tell whether this was just a close friendship or possibly something more.

They were first linked last January, when Kravitz surprised Hollywood by asking Tatum to star in her directorial debut, Pussy Island, saying his performance in Magic Mike made her feel he was a true feminist and therefore the right choice for the role. Channing was apparently surprised but excited to be offered the complex role, as he feels he's been typecast in a specific kind of character.

Since then, they've been spotted out and about in New York and have been described by sources as 'inseparable '. Yet still, as they run their errands and attend events, they are discreet, rarely touching in public. The Halloween Instagram stories seem to indicate that the pair are getting more comfortable with the idea of the public side of their relationship, as has been proven by recent reports of Tatum putting his arm around Kravitz at a lunch recently and also leaving the Met Ball after party together.

Kravitz married Karl Glusman in June 2019 but filed for divorce by December of the same year. The Big Little Lies actress filed for divorce on Dec.

Tatum famously dated and later married his Step Up co-star Jenna Dewan and had a daughter with her, Everly, who is now 8 years old. Since then, Tatum has dated singer Jessie J and now Kravitz.

Will we be seeing more confirmation of Zanning in the future? We sure hope so!