Activism over Waste Reduction Bill – Ditch Your Plastic at the Dáil

The Joint Oireachtas environment committee will begin hearings on the Waste Reduction Bill this Wednesday.

In order to make their opinions heard, activists intend to deposit plastic waste outside the Dáil to highlight how much plastic the public are left to deal with by companies and shops.

Members of the public will bring bags of plastic waste from their household bins to Kildare street to demonstrate their stance on the issue.

Campaigners from Zero Waste Ireland, VOICE, Uplift and Friends of the Earth will be on hand to present a petition to the Government, featuring over 6,000 signatures, requesting that a deposit and return scheme for plastic bottles be created, one of the provisions in the Waste Reduction Bill.

Everyday, Ireland uses more than 500,000 plastic-lined coffee cups that can't be recycled, and 2.5 million plastic bottles that don't get recycled.

Food packaging and shopping bags also contribute to the issue.

TDs and Senators will this week consider a Waste Reduction Bill to cut plastic pollution. Let them know you are #SickOfPlastic and back action. We want to get this joint petition over 5,000 before we present it on Wednesday: https://t.co/cA1NoUhWH1 — Friends of the Earth (@foeireland) January 15, 2018

According to Friends of the Earth, plastic waste will outweigh fish in the oceans by 2050.

For any environmentalists out there – don't worry. The activists will be removing the plastic after the demonstration.

You can follow the active via the hashtag #SickOfPlastic.