Disney’s The Lion King releases new posters and the manes are on fleek

Brand new posters for Disney's live-action The Lion King have been released, building the anticipation even further for the film's release in just 49 days.

The images depict all of the beloved main characters with credits to their voice actors, and we can't contain our excitement.

Young Simba and young Nala, played by JD McCrary and Shahadi Wright Joseph are looking especially adorable, not to mention Billy Eichner as the iconic comedic character Timon.

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter was noticeably absent from The Lion King official trailers, so we're especially happy to get a closer look of what Nala looks like.

The 37-year-old singer stars alongside Donald Glover, who plays the lead role of Simba, and recorded a duet of Can You Feel The Love Tonight? with the musical actor.

During an appearance on Crooked Media's Keep It podcast, Billy Eichner teased Beyoncé's performance, saying:

"She’s definitely in the movie because I’ve seen a rough cut. And I’ve heard her sing Can You Feel the Love Tonight? with Donald Glover and I’m telling you, it’s f**cking good."

The new film uses cutting-edge technology to create the live-action characters, which look incredibly life-like.

The highly-anticipated movie is directed by Jon Favreau with a script from Jeff Nathanson, who previously wrote Catch Me If You Can starring Leonardo DiCaprio for Steven Spielberg.

Opening in cinemas on July 19, the cast is also led by James Earl Jones as the original Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogan voicing Pumpaa and John Oliver as Zazu.

The original 1994 animated film was a box office smash, with an initial worldwide gross of 766 million dollars.

Those 50 days of waiting can't go by quick enough. The countdown for The Circle of Life is ON.

Feature image: Instagram/@gqmiddleeast.com