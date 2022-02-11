Disney’s Beauty and the Beast prequel series has been cancelled

It’s a sad day for Disney fans as it’s been confirmed that the highly anticipated Beauty and the Beast prequel series has been scrapped due to scheduling issues.

The Disney+ series would have seen Luke Evans and Josh Gad reprise their theatrical roles of Gaston and LeFou, which they so perfectly played in the 2017 live-action retelling alongside Emma Watson.

Set many years before the events which take place in the 2017 film, the limited series would have followed these two unlikely friends, Gaston and LeFou, as they embark on an adventurous journey with LeFou’s step-sister, Tilly, played by Briana Middleton.

However, it was just not meant to be unfortunately. Gad and Evans both took to Twitter on Thursday evening to confirm the sad news.

“Sadly, ‘Tis true. We tried to make it all work but under the gun it wasn’t meant to be… for now,” Josh emotionally Tweeted. “These characters and this story will live on, but sometimes the best intentions & reality collide & nothing can be done.”

Continuing, he wrote, “But… we truly hope we get to make it when our schedules allow.”

This is a very sad message for us to tweet. We are devastated. Goodbye, for now, from Gaston and Le fou — Luke Evans (@TheRealLukevans) February 10, 2022

Sharing the same sentiments, The Alienist star Luke Evans added, “This is a very sad message for us to tweet. We are devastated. Goodbye, for now, from Gaston and Le fou.”

This tragic announcement comes just three days after it was revealed that singing sensation Rita Ora had joined the cast.

“I can’t keep the secret any longer! I’m beyond excited to be joining the cast of the Beauty and the Beast prequel series!” Rita gushed in a lengthy Instagram post shared on Monday, February 7.

The series would have been written and produced by Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis, the geniuses behind the hit fairytale drama series, Once Upon A Time, along with Gad.

Meanwhile, the score itself was in excellent hands, with legendary composer Alan Menken set to write a brand new soundtrack for the series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources close to the streaming service Disney+ claim that the series is merely put on pause and will be made eventually, but that they can’t guarantee if Gad, Evans, Ora or any of the other original cast members will be available and willing when that time comes.

The publication reports that “delays with creative elements” and “scheduling challenges with the cast” is the reasoning behind the show’s demise.