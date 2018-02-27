Disney-themed bottomless brunch is an actual thing and we’re drooling

If there's one thing we love more than Disney, it's an endless supply of delicious food, so you you can only imagine our delight we learned that someone had the genius idea to combine the two.

The When You Wish Upon A Brunch takes place on Saturday, April 21, at Aeronaut in London, and honestly, it's like all our dreams came true at once.

Ideal for those who want to channel their inner princess, the event will include classic Disney sing-alongs, a bottomless brunch, and of course, a tipple or two.

Lucky attendees can choose one brunch item from the mouth-watering menu (see below), as well as enjoys three hours of unlimited Bloody Marys, Mimosas and Laines Beer.

Healthy Breakfast – smashed avocado, chili, poached eggs, sourdough bread

Veg Breakfast – eggs, hash browns, beans, mushrooms, tomato, buttered spinach

Full English – eggs, bacon, sausage, beans, garlic mushrooms, tomato

Eggs Florentine – spinach, eggs, hollandaise sauce

Eggs Royale – smoked salmon, eggs, hollandaise

A fabulous theatrical troupe will provide the entertainment for the afternoon, and guests are encouraged to get into the spirit by dressing as their favourite character.

Seeing as it's on in London, you'll of course need a plane ticket to get there – but hey, it's the perfect excuse for an impromptu weekend away.

Tickets are £28 and are available to buy here.