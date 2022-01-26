Disney respond to Peter Dinklage’s criticism of Snow White remake

Disney have responded to Peter Dinklage’s criticism of their “backwards” Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs remake.

While Disney bosses had been proud to announce that a Latina actress, Rachel Zegler, had been cast in the film’s starring role of Snow White, Peter explained that it really wasn’t progressive enough, given the fact that the fairytale perpetrates an offensive stereotype about dwarfism.

“Literally no offence to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White — but you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Peter explained while appearing on Marc Maron's WTF podcast.

"Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there,” he continued. “It makes no sense to me. You’re progressive in one way, but then you’re still making that f**king backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together?”

“What the f**k are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I’m not loud enough,” the Game of Thrones star added.

Responding to this recent backlash, Disney have shared a statement outlining how this new adaptation will show a “different approach”.

“To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community,” their statement read.

"We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period”.

Alongside Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) will play the Evil Queen in this new Snow White remake, which is said to hit the big screens at some point in 2023.