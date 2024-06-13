Disney announces casting for live-action retelling of Moana

We finally have the live-action cast of Moana!

In April of last year, actor Dwayne Johnson – who played Maui in the original film – confirmed that a live-action version of Moana was in the works.

The live-action will be a direct recreation of the hit 2016 animation, which follows Moana, a courageous teenager as she sets off on a journey across the ocean with the demigod Maui to recover the heart of goddess Te Fitti.

Now, ahead of production beginning later this year, Disney has finally unveiled the cast of Moana’s live-action film.

The team behind the beloved movie recently took to social media to share that a newcomer has been cast in the lead role of Moana.

17-year-old Catherine Laga'aia will be portraying the princess on the big screen. Moana will be Catherine’s first movie role, after appearing in the Prime Video series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.

Following the exciting news, the Australian actress gushed: “I’m really excited to embrace this character because Moana is one of my favorites.”

Catherine continued: “My grandfather comes from Fa‘aala, Palauli, in Savai‘i. And my grandmother is from Leulumoega Tuai on the main island of ‘Upolu in Samoa. I’m honored to have an opportunity to celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island peoples, and to represent young girls who look like me.”

Alongside Catherine, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will be reprising his role of Maui for the new reimagining. Meanwhile, John Tui will play Chief Tui, Frankie Adams will star as Sina, and Rena Owen will take on the role of Gramma Tala.

Disney has since gone on to confirm that production on Moana’s live-action film will be starting this summer.

The live-action project is a separate production to Moana’s upcoming animation sequel. In February, Disney fans were surprised with the news that Moana 2 will be arriving in cinemas this November.

Auliʻi Cravalho has returned to the franchise to voice the role of Moana, while Dwayne Johnson will also be lending his voice again to the role of Maui.