Discover the secret beauty & wellbeing benefits within this everyday pantry staple

Hidden behind the cabinet doors lies a nutritional powerhouse and beauty elixir all in one, which many dismiss as simply an everyday salad dressing ingredient – Apple Cider Vinegar. Having been used to treat and heal a variety of ailments since 400BC, this is the secret beauty, nutritional and wellbeing magic potion revered by celebrities and industry experts alike. From Victoria Beckham’s morning ritual of two teaspoons on an empty stomach to Katy Perry’s Apple Cider Vinegar obsession starting as a child, there is a never-ending list of benefits associated with this cost-effective, acidic marvel.

Created by fermenting the sugar from Apples, turning it into acetic acid, the main active ingredient in Apple Cider Vinegar, the healthiest version being that which includes "The Mother" – unrefined and loaded with healthy bacteria and yeast.

Thanks to its natural makeup and chemical-free fermentation process, the benefits of introducing Apple Cider Vinegar into your daily routine, be it in terms of diet, self-care or household cleaning, are truly endless. However Frontier Foods have compiled their top tips for the best use of Apple Cider Vinegar with ‘The Mother’, which aren’t just part of your favourite salad dressing:

Naturally Kind To Gut Health

The natural acidic properties of Apple Cider Vinegar are known to have endless benefits when it comes to caring for our gut health and treating cases of IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome). Naturally increasing the stomach’s acidic makeup, therefore stimulates more production in the digestive tract, Apple Cider Vinegar can also break down food more efficiently, aiding digestion and improving the overall gut balance. This increase in acidity in the stomach allows for the easier digestion of food, propelling it into the small intestine, therefore reducing bloating, acid reflux and aiding an overall healthy tummy.

A Health Dose of Vitamins and Minerals and Aids Nutrient Levels

Apple Cider Vinegar is chock-full of vitamins and minerals, including Selenium, Zinc, Vitamins A, C, E, B2 and Vitamin B6, and in tandem with levelling out the acid in our stomach, allows for a better absorption of nutrients from the foods we consume as well as B6, Folate, Calcium and Iron.

Keeps Cravings At Bay

One of the most common benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar is keeping cravings at bay, and in tandem, it is known to keep you feeling full and content throughout the day. Studies of this natural diet and nutritional aid have shown that drinking a small amount of Apple Cider Vinegar in the morning (mixed with water and honey, or on its own for those who dare) can help to suppress the appetite and leave you feeling fuller and less likely to snack on sweet treats.

Benefits Our Locks and Scalp Health

Thanks to its acidic nature, Apple Cider Vinegar is known to have many benefits for our hair and scalp health, ensuring you use it correctly that is. Known to smooth out our locks and work as an effective, and organic, detangler, Apple Cider Vinegar is commonly used as a treatment in controlling dandruff by killing the bacteria that clogs hair follicles and pores, thanks to its natural antibacterial and anti-fungal properties. Those who suffer from these common scalp concerns are advised to apply this acidic wonder ingredient to the scalp, diluted with water of course, and rinse off after a few minutes for a natural relief remedy.

It also has a number of clarifying powers, helping to remove product build-up and unnecessary oils from the hair, leaving your flat locks revitalised. Its natural AHA (Alpha Hydroxy Acid) is a gentle, organic exfoliator, which many beauty mavens say works just as well, if not better, than many clarifying shampoos, in the fight for clean locks without stripping the natural oils all the while balancing the pH levels of the scalp. Apply to the scalp diluted with water – 1 part ACV to 1 part water, to begin with, slowly increasing the ACV until you are at a consistency that suits your scalp.

Naturally Relieves Jellyfish Stings

Now that the warmer weather is upon us, and the rise in popularity of Sea Swimming, the risk of stings from pesky jellyfish are all the more common, however, Apple Cider Vinegar can help ease the ‘sting’ of these common seaside frenemies. Using diluted AVC, which deactivates the sting as effectively, if not more so, than other remedies. While hot water diluted AVC works best, having a bottle of this mixture on hand will be a godsend if, and when, you are faced with this highly unpleasant experience.

A Multitasker When It Comes To Our Footsies

The natural anti-bacterial properties of Apple Cider Vinegar have countless benefits when it comes to caring for our feet and tootsies! Be it stinky soles, which can be combated by a simple wipe down with a paper towel diluted in this acidic marvel, or tending to a dreaded fungal infection – by soaking our paws in a large bowl of warm water and ACV – leaves them clean, fresh-smelling and easing the itchiness of an infection.

Essential For Cleaning Fruit and Veggies

When it comes to cleaning our produce after a trip to the supermarket, nothing is better equipped to sanitise and remove any wiggly worms from our heads of cabbage quite like ACV! Adding a small amount to water and leaving fruit and veggies to soak, with a quick rub in between, naturally cleans our foods and removes any hidden creepy crawlies.

No matter what the remedy is, Apple Cider Vinegar is a household must have and wonder elixir – however, ensure you use it correctly and diluted accordingly.

