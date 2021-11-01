Discover Fernhill – Christmas luxury in Ireland’s hidden heartlands

Nestled in Ireland’s hidden heartlands, Fernhill is every garden-lovers dream, a home and garden retail heaven set across five acres, with something for everyone. A family run business, owned by the second-generation Reid Family, what began as a traditional garden centre has blossomed into a destination showcase in outdoor living. With gardening at its core, Fernhill are specialists in indoor and outdoor plants, trees, garden care and plant and garden accessories. Meadow and wildflower seeds, bird houses and feeders are also a speciality.

This Winter, Fernhill is bringing their focus indoors, celebrating the opening of their newly refurbished, expanded store, including a Dubarry Concession store, a new Weber BBQ showroom and garden accessories space, increased houseplant area and a significantly increased and refurbished home accessories and giftware section. Bigger and better than ever, Fernhill has doubled its indoor space in size, just in time for Christmas!

Given that community is at the very heart of Fernhill’s heritage, the Reid family have invited their very first customer from over 45 years ago, Michael Cleary to cut the ribbon on the brand-new Christmas Store on November 11th. This moment will kick off a four-day event during which Fernhill will be offering 20% off all Christmas Stock In-store and Online.

For those looking to buy Irish when ‘Decking the Halls’ this Christmas, Fernhill has launched an extensive range of Christmas decorations, carefully curated into themes such as ‘Winter Joy’ and ‘Bright Luxury’. With 5 themes to choose from, visitors are sure to find special pieces to bring Christmas joy to their homes for many years to come. Fernhill is also proud to offer a wide selection of high-quality artificial Christmas trees, designed to last a lifetime, including Everlands Trees, Frosted and Snowy Trees and White Christmas Trees.

Hoping to gift Irish this Christmas? Look no further than Fernhill. As an Irish owned and run family business, Fernhill are proud to support and champion Irish brands and stock a selection of homewares, Irish art, fashion, jewellery and fashion accessories as part of their collection. Fernhill’s ‘Ship Local’ approach ensures no customs, no delays and less carbon impact for those who choose to purchase gifts for their loved ones from the comfort of their home this Winter.

Home to Savoury Fare, Fernhill’s onsite, award-winning restaurant serves homemade, high quality, wholesome food throughout the day. From breakfasts and brunch, through lunch dishes, tasty treats and a delicious takeaway offering, Fernhill has everything needed for a quick coffee with friends or a leisurely afternoon browsing the best in Christmas Homeware.

The store launch also marks the launch of a new Dubarry concession store at Fernhill. Established in 1937 in Ballinasloe, the luxury ‘country pursuits’ brand has strong ties with the local community, Fernhill and Athlone Rugby Club. World-Renowned for their excellence in craftmanship and style, Dubarry’s products would make the perfect luxury gift for the Outdoor Aficionado in your life.

Fernhill, a destination home and garden centre, is located on Ballymahon Road, Cornamagh, just 2 minutes off the M6 on the outskirts of Athlone. With plenty of on-site parking, it is open 7 days including Bank Holidays. www.fernhill.ie