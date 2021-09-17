Diet Coke is giving away a Smeg fridge every day this month

Diet Coke has teamed up with iconic brand SMEG to offer fans an exclusive, limited edition Diet Coke x SMEG mini-fridge to help elevate your Diet Coke Break – Just For The Chill Of It.

Taking a moment out of the day to enjoy a break has always been synonymous with Diet Coke, it continues to be the go-to drink for grabbing five minutes to yourself – your Diet Coke break! We all have our own unique rituals to switch off and take a break. It could be a karaoke session for one to your favourite cheesy throwback songs on the way to collect the kids from school or going camera off on a work call because you’re busy focusing on catching up on the weekend goss in the gals group chat.

Whatever your Diet Coke break looks like, we want to elevate that moment of unashamed mental refreshment through taking that Diet Coke perfectly chilled from a glamorous, limited edition Diet Coke x SMEG mini fridge.

Every day, Diet Coke will be running prize draws for fans to win Diet Coke can cooler sleeves, or an iconic limited-edition Diet Coke x SMEG mini fridge. To enter, simply scan the QR code on promotional material or on the 12-Pack multipacks and 24-Pack multipacks found in stores.

The promotion is running from now until October 12th in stores across the island of Ireland – strut into your nearest store to pick up a multipack and enter now!