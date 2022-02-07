Did Kris Jenner just announce the name of Kylie’s baby boy?

The internet was abuzz this morning after hearing the very exciting news that reality star Kylie Jenner and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed the birth of their second child — a bouncing baby boy!

With very little information to go off of, eagle-eyed fans are absolutely adamant that they’ve figured out the adorable name of Kylie’s son, and momager Kris Jenner gave us a major clue.

Announcing the wonderful news that baby number two had arrived on February 2, 2022, Kylie took to Instagram late on Sunday night to share a beautiful black and white photograph of her baby boy’s arm and tiny fist.

Credit: instagram.com/kyliejenner

Keeping quite tight-lipped about her new addition to the family, the 24-year-old entrepreneur has shared no other information about her new baby, including the name she and Travis chose to give him.

In the comment section of Kylie’s announcement post, proud grandmother Kris Jenner was quick to comment the words, “Angel Pie,” making many fans believe that the Kylie Cosmetics founder decided to name her baby boy Angel.

After all, it would make sense as he was born on 2/2/22, the angel number, which is also what Kyle simply captioned her Instagram announcement.

Credit: instagram.com/kyliejenner

Adding fuel to the fire, Kylie’s older sister Kim Kardashian offered her own sweet reaction in the comment section by simply leaving a blue heart emoji and an angel emoji.

The name Angel comes from Greek origins, meaning ‘messenger’ or ‘messenger from God’. According to thebump.com, the sweet moniker became quite popular in America between the year 2005 until 2007 due to Spanish-speaking families.

Although, it might have also inspired parents due to the Buffy The Vampire Slayer spin-off series, titled Angel, starring David Boreanaz (Bones) which ran from 1999 until 2004.

Either way, the name Angel sounds like the perfect title for Stormi’s little brother!