Dianne Buswell pens sweet tribute to dance partner Chris McCausland

Dianne Buswell has been singing Chris McCausland’s praises.

The professional dancer and comedian are currently dance partners on this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

As they prepare for this week’s performance, Dianne has decided to share a heartfelt appreciation post about Chris on social media.

In the sweet message, Dianne revealed how proud she is of Chris and the achievements he’s reached so far in the competition.

On Instagram, the 35-year-old unveiled a clip of her and Chris dancing together at the start of the series before sharing footage of their latest performance.

She captioned the post, “I re watched the launch show on my way into work today and It made me smile with pride”.

“sometimes when you’re constantly working with the same person daily you forget about how it started and how far they have come!”

Dianne closed off by explaining, “So just a little appreciation post to my incredible partner you are doing an amazing job !”.

Many famous faces headed to the comments to praise how great Dianne and Chris work as a team.

Pro Strictly dancer Carlos Gu wrote, “Sista, you have no idea you’ve changed and elevated so much of what show about with Us pro, you are a star! Xx”.

“An amazing team you both make – love watching you both every week”, penned Strictly Come Dancing contestant Punam Krishan.

Another Strictly pro, Amy Dowden, said, “You’re doing the most incredible job and both utter joy to watch! Love you xxx”.

After last week’s dance, Chris took to Instagram to tell Dianne, “well here we are, one show away from Blackpool and two shows away from Dianne's parents getting to see her dance in person. Thank you so much to everybody that voted. I'm feeling really good about next week – see you tomorrow boss”.

Dianne and Chris are getting ready to perform a couple's choice routine to Instant Karma! (We All Shine On) by John Lennon this weekend.