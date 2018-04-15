So, Destiny’s Child reunited on stage at Coachella and we’re DEAD

Stop everything!

Queen Bey has been know to pull off some pretty fierce stunts in her time. From surprise album drops to larger than life pregnancy announcements, the women just loves to keep us guessing.

Don't get us wrong, we love the suspense, we really do, and honestly we're just devastated that we weren't there to witness her latest stunt in person.

Last night, Beyoncé took to the stage at Coachella festival to preform in front of thousands of screaming fans.

However, she wasn't alone.

During her set, Beyoncé welcomed Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams to the stage, where the trio preformed a number of Destiny's Child hits such as Lose My Breath, Say My Name, and Solider.

While on stage, the ladies didn't refer to themselves as Destiny's Child, so we;re guessing a reunion album may not be on the cards at this moment in time – but hey, we;ll take what we can get!

Needless to say, the crowd, and fans at home, went absolutely crazy for the trio – and who could blame them?