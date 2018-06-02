Derry Girls season 2 is about to return – here’s when filming starts

Channel 4's Derry Girls earned itself quite the following when it hit out screens earlier this year.

Set in Northern Ireland during the Troubles, its laugh-out-loud one-liners and nostalgia drenched soundtrack proved a big hit on both sides of the Irish sea, and now the second season id sue back on our screens in the new year.

On The Ray D'Arcy Show on RTE Radio 1, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who plays Erin, and Jamie-Lee O' Donnell, you plays Michelle, gave a few details about the new season.

Most notably, the girls told Ray that filming for season two starts this October, 2018.

When asked about the show being added to Netflix,

"It's gonna be on Netflix, isn't it?' Jamie-Lee asked Saoirse.

Saoirse responded: '"Obviously, we'd love to get that trajectory of Netflix and all the rest of it.'

'It would be great for people to be able to watch it all in the one go because it is one of those things that happened so fast. It would be great to watch it consecutively but we'll have to wait and see.'

If you haven't yet seen the stellar show – it's available on Channel 4 Player.