Dermot O’Leary and wife Dee welcome their first child together

Huge congratulations are in order for Dermot O' Leary and Dee Koppang, who have welcomed their first child together.

The couple welcomed their baby boy into the world on June 23.

Dermot confirmed their joyous news by posting a photo of his son's babygro on Instagram, "Welcome to the world baby Koppang O’Leary… We’re delighted to announce that we’ve had a baby!

"A little boy born on Tuesday 23rd June 2020 (Sankthansaften / Midsummer for you Norwegians) at 8.19am, weighing in at 6lb 13oz."

The new dad gushed, "Enjoying the cuddles in the newborn bubble… cats yet to be 100% convinced. Lots of love, Dermot & Dee x."

Dermot and Dee announced their pregnancy in February. The presenter shared, "We're pleased to announce that we're expecting a little Koppang O'Leary…”

We can't wait to find out what name they pick for their baby boy!