Demi Moore reveals in new memoirs that she was raped at 15

Hollywood actress Demi Moore has revealed in her new memoirs that she was raped at just 15, according to The New York Times.

The star, now aged 56, will reportedly recount horrible details regarding the sexual attack in hew new book, Inside Out.

The autobiography will span from her troubling childhood to her hugely successful film career.

I spent time with Demi Moore, who tells her life story in a new memoir, “Inside Out.” To her, the book is not a comeback bid but “an awakening” – an effort to rediscover herself and to allow readers to see her as she sees herself. https://t.co/rhluyjMxBR — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) September 12, 2019

Moore will also describe what life was like while married to high-profile actors Bruce Willis and Ashton Kitcher, as well as raising her three daughters.

Demi described how penning the memoirs made her feel "very vulnerable" as she shared the intimate details about her life.

The US actress explained that the cathartic process was to help her "rediscover" herself; “It’s exciting, and yet I feel very vulnerable,” she told The New York Times .

“I had to figure out why to do this, because my own success didn’t drive me. It’s more of an awakening than a comeback."

Demi also revealed her secret heartbreak as she apparently blamed herself for suffering a miscarriage while dating Ashton Kutcher.

The Charlie's Angels actor admitted she lost a baby girl six months into her pregnancy when she was 42 back in 2005.

Demi and Aston remained together for another six years before they separated in 2011 and divorced a year later.

The Indecent Proposal star also documented her experience of balancing her Hollywood career with raising three daughters.

Demi shares 31-year-old Rumer, 28-year-old Scout and 25-year-old Tallulah with her ex-husband Bruce (now 64).

Feature image: Instagram/@demi_moore7