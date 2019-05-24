Delilah Belle x Premium: Boohoo’s latest collection is insanely glam

Boohoo always know how to serve us eye-catching looks, and their newest Premium collection has majorly stepped up their glamour game.

Featuring a rising star of the modelling world Delilah Belle Hamlin, the campaign sees the 20-year-old collaborate with the iconic fashion label for a 54 piece capsule collection.

Each eye-catching design is party-ready and embodies feminine chic. The youngster's parents are famous actors Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, so she must have inherited the glamorous diva vibe.

If you're looking for all eyes on you, gram worthy glam then look no further…@DelilahHamlin Shop Premium X Delilah Belle – https://t.co/1bnfeIHOrD pic.twitter.com/N0FDDJWZ4L — (@boohoo) May 21, 2019

Delilah Belle flaunts the latest collection perfectly, showing off the array of sexy jumpsuits, floral printed trousers, lace and ruffled dresses and feather-detailed outfits with a pout we can all be jealous of.

The 54-piece collection is available in sizes two-to-10, and ranges from €37 to €94, so it won't break the bank to look this good.

You're always ready for the weekend when you're sporting any of these killer outfits.

We can't decide which dress to buy, maybe we'll just settle for all of them?

This definitely won't be the last we see of young up-and-comer Delilah Rose, she's got the modelling gene in the family.

Boohoo currently has a massive site-wide sale on, with up to 60 percent off everything. Grab some of Delilah's chic pieces for the most affordable price if you head over to Boohoo's website now.