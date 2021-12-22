Deck the halls! These celebs have the BEST Christmas trees

Oh the weather outside is frightful and we couldn’t be more delighted to be cosied up inside right beside our well-loved Christmas tree and fabulously festive decorations.

While we must admit, our festive decorating skills are far from perfect, some people just have the knack (or the cash to splash). We’ve compiled a list of the most wow-worthy celebrity Christmas trees from this year, to help inspire us for December 2022!

Kim Kardashian

Like previous years, Kim opted for her classic all white theme. The only difference this year is that she’s hired Grammy-winning pianist Philip Cornish to play Christmas tunes for her and all four of her kids each morning in December, leading up to the big day.

Britney Spears

We loved Britney’s enthusiasm for the holiday season, showing off her spectacular tree half-way through October! “I’m celebrating Christmas way early this year … because why not ???!!!” she shared on Instagram.

Mrs Hinch

Mrs Hinch is truly winning at life with a tree as magnificent as this, with a toddler, a baby and a dog running around at home. We absolutely adore her white and gold theme and little Ronnie and Lennie are just too cute!

Tom & Giovanna Fletcher

The Fletchers always go big at Christmas and we wouldn’t have it any other way. “Can it stay all year please?!” Tom wondered, sharing this video to Instagram on November 27.

Tan France

Queer Eye’s Tan France is celebrating his first Christmas as a dad with husband Rob and son Ismail. The fashion designer shared this sweet festive photo of himself and his baby boy on October 31, as spooky season came to a close. “Who cares about Halloween costumes, when it’s the 11th year of our Christmas-Tree-on-Halloween-tradition?!” he shared on Instagram.

Amanda Holden

It’s a classy Christmas in the Holden household! We’re obsessed with this theme — deep blue draping satin, dazzling pinecones with golden and olive green feathers in place of a star? What a statement!

Bindi Irwin

Wildlife lover Bindi Irwin, daughter of the late Steve Irwin, is truly embracing mum-life and is delighted to show nine-month-old Grace their sparkling Christmas tree. “Grace woke up to her very first Christmas tree in our house. I’m crying tears of happiness as I write this,” 23-year-old Bindi gushed in the caption.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Riverdale star Mark Consuelos and his actress wife Kelly have quite frankly, won Christmas with their showstopping tree. “Behold the lady. She’s colorful this year!” Kelly proudly shared on December 1.