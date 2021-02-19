Dealz launch cheap and cheerful gift range ideal for Mother’s Day

Believe it or not, Mother’s Day is just around the corner yet again, taking place on Sunday, March 14 this year.

No matter your age, you’re never too old to call your mum when you need a helping hand. She’s your rock, your safety net, your first best friend so why not take the time this Mother’s Day to show your mum just how much you care about her.

If you’re strapped for cash and looking for some sweet little bits to gift the amazing mama in your life, then Dealz is the place for you, as they’ve just launched a brilliant gift range, which would be absolutely perfect for the occasion, with prices as little as €1.50!

Gift Bag, Card, Faux Flowers and Teddy Bear all €1.50 each

From Gift Bags to Teddy’s and Faux Flowers, Dealz have a huge range of presents that will delight any devoted mother. And let’s not forget, nothing says I love you like a simple Mother’s Day card with a message that comes straight from the heart.

Tangerine Hand Wash and Coffee Body Scrub both €1.50 each

If you’re thinking about going the extra mile with the presents this year, why not spend some time creating a beauty box with a selection of Dealz beauty products such as the Bath Fizzer, Lip Duo Set, Coffee Body Scrub and Tangerine Hand Wash. Perfect for an at-home girlie spa night!

Bath Fizzer, Lip Duo Set and Manicure Set all €1.50 each

Pop into your local Dealz and check out these fabulous gifts plus loads more.