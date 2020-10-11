Dealz is selling house paint for just €4 a can!

Looking to give your home a new lease of life? PEP&CO Home have just launched their first ever range of household paints, available exclusively at selected Dealz stores nationwide*.

PEP&CO Matte Emulsion Feature Wall Paint in Pebble Grey

The paint range is the latest add on to the brand-new homeware offering that launched in stores across the Republic of Ireland back in August.

The new homeware brings an on-trend and contemporary home and décor range to Dealz, offering customers a choice of new items that wouldn’t be out of place in a Swedish home furnishings store or a Danish boutique.

PEP&CO Matte Emulsion Feature Wall Paint in Green Velvet

Paint no mountain high enough when it comes to the new range, with shades ranging from Pebble Grey and English Mustard, to Totally Teal and Green Velvet.

PEP&CO Matte Emulsion Feature Wall Paint in Totally Teal

Whether you want to express yourself through vibrant colours or stick to a minimalistic vibe, PEP&CO has got a shade for everyone – believe hue me!

With all paint priced at just €4, what are you waiting for smarty paints? Take the tint and head down to selected Dealz stores today!

Feature image:

PEP&CO Matte Emulsion Feature Wall Paint in Totally Teal

*Store stockists:

Portlaoise, Killarney, Letterkenny, Newbridge, Galway, Athlone, Omni, Tallaght, Naas, Shannon, Carlow, Tralee, Wexford, Dublin Clarehall.