Davina McCall’s partner reveals update on TV star after surgery

Davina McCall’s partner Michael Douglas has shared a health update on the TV presenter.

The news comes after Davina had to undergo brain surgery to remove a ‘very rare benign brain tumour’.

After McCall had the surgery, Michael took to social media to update her fans on her condition, revealing she was recovering in ICU ‘as a precaution’.

Now, Michael has revealed the good news that Davina has made ‘mega progress’ over the past 24 hours.

On McCall’s Instagram, Douglas shared a message to her 1.9M followers that reads, “Update- mega progress these last 24 hours. massive relief to see some light breaking through”.

“Thanks for all the good vibes coming in from all angles. Up and up. Michael xxx”.

He left a similar statement in the caption of the post as he explained, “Update folks. Thanks so much to all the well wishers”.

“She really has made an enormous leap forward in the last 24 hours. She is out of ICU She is “loving awareness”. Thank you xx Michael”.

Ahead of her operation on Friday, Davina shared a video online to open up to fans about the colloid cyst.

The 57-year-old stated, “A few months ago, I did a menopause talk for a company and they offered me a health scan in return, which I thought I was going to ace but it turned out I had a benign brain tumour, called a colloid cyst, which is very rare, three in a million”.

Davina then admitted, “It's big for the space, it fills the space. It's 14mm wide and it needs to come out because if it grows it would be bad. So, I'm having it removed via a craniotomy”.

Michael previously shared a brief insight into Davina’s recovery shortly after her surgery as he revealed, “Davina is out of surgery and according to the surgeon it was textbook! She's currently recovering in ICU as a precaution, as you can imagine she's utterly exhausted”.

“Thanks so much for all the love from everyone on here.. it's powerful stuff, we are super grateful Michael xx”.