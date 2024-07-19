Davina McCall celebrates huge achievement for daughter Holly

Davina McCall has been celebrating a huge milestone for her daughter Holly.

The former Big Brother host has admitted to being ‘very emotional’ after her eldest child graduated from university.

Holly wasn’t the only person receiving a degree this week, as Davina was also awarded an honorary PhD in civil law the day after her daughter’s graduation ceremony.

Opening up about the pride-filled days, McCall unveiled a photo of Holly and her pal in their graduation caps and gowns to her 1.8M Instagram followers.

Other snaps show Davina wearing her own PhD graduation garments while smiling from ear-to-ear.

The 56-year-old captioned the post, “Just arrived back from a very emotional few days in Newcastle. Where my daughter Holly has been at the brilliant @newcastleuni for the past 4 years . She graduated on Wednesday, and it was huge for her in so any ways”.

“Huge , because it was the end of an era, but the beginning of of another. Her wonderful friends will all be going off around the country … and she is leaving this wonderful city that we’ve all rather fallen in love with”.

“the day after, i was given an honorary PhD in civil law for my work in media and around women’s health. To get this with @mdlondon and my kids by my side ( Tilly you were with me in my heart ) was very very special”.

Davina gratefully added, “Thank you @newcastleuni thank you Newcastle… and thank you @stvincentnewcastle and @_long_friday_ for the amazing food we had !!!”.

Many fans of Davina’s flooded the comments with well wishes and congratulatory messages after her and Holly’s big achievements.

One commenter wrote, “How wonderful. Huge congratulations to you both. Xx”.

“A milestone for Holly and you Davina. Congratulations, I can feel your love and appreciation for this special time. happy for you !!”, penned a second.

Another fan added, “Omg so awesome congratulations to both of you!”.

The television host also shared advice to students that were graduating from Newcastle University as she filmed a video with the college where she admitted, “The fear of making a mistake might stop you from getting the greatest opportunity of your life”.

“Fear is going to get you nowhere. Just closing your eyes and being brave and diving into something without a fear of making a mistake knowing that if you make the mistake, you’re going to learn from it. That’s going to get you everywhere so don’t be afraid to make mistakes. They’re great”.