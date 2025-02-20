David & Victoria Beckham post sweet tributes for son Cruz’s birthday

The Beckhams are celebrating!

Today (February 20) marks the 20th birthday of David and Victoria Beckham’s third child, Cruz.

The couple are also parents to two other sons, Brooklyn (25) and Romeo (22), as well as their 13-year-old daughter Harper.

In honour of Cruz’s special day, retired footballer David and former Spice Girls hitmaker Victoria have been sharing adorable birthday tributes to him.

Proud dad David recently took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of himself holding up baby Cruz in 2005.

“Happy 20th Birthday to my little man,” the Manchester United star penned in his caption.

“You really are an incredible little boy (not so little anymore) you are sweet, kind, talented and a gentleman and dad is so proud of you,” the 49-year-old continued.

David finished his message by adding: “Have the best day because you deserve to x love you Cruzie.”

Meanwhile, fashion designer Victoria also took to Instagram to share three photos of her youngest son. The first showcased the mother-and-son duo in recent years, while the other two images displayed younger Cruz with his dad David.

“Happy birthday @cruzbeckham…. Your energy is contagious and your talent inspires me every day,” Victoria wrote alongside the throwback snaps.

“You are full of love and kindness and I love you so so much! Kisses,” the 50-year-old added sweetly.

David and Victoria welcomed Cruz into the world in February 2005. David – who tied the knot with Victoria in Dublin in July 1999 – recently revealed that the love for his family was the reason why he created his Emmy-winning Netflix docuseries, Beckham.

“The only reason I did it was because it was kind of a love letter to my career and the sport and also, more importantly, my family,” he gushed last May.

“My family have been such an incredible support system throughout my whole life and my whole career. To have all that archive and all that footage in one place, literally I could go, ‘There you go’, and that really was the only reason to do it,” he added.