David & Victoria Beckham pay tribute on daughter Harper’s birthday

The Beckhams are celebrating their youngest!

Today (July 10), David and Victoria Beckham are marking their only daughter Harper’s 14th birthday.

The couple, who tied the knot in July 1999, are also parents to three sons – Brooklyn (26), Romeo (22) and Cruz (20).

In honour of Harper’s special day, both David and Victoria have taken to social media to share their own tributes to her.

On her Instagram page, former Spice Girls singer Victoria uploaded numerous throwback images and videos of a younger Harper.

“Happy birthday to my world!!” Victoria gushed in her caption.

“You are my everything and I’m so proud of the strong, confident, kind and talented young lady you are becoming. You’re my best friend and I’m so lucky I get to be your mummy,” the 51-year-old wrote.

“We love you so so much #HarperSeven!! Enjoy your special day!! Kisses xxx,” Victoria concluded.

Meanwhile, on his own Instagram account, retired footballer David also reflected on Harper’s life so far with several baby photos.

“Happy Birthday to Daddy's Pretty Lady,” the 50-year-old began in his caption.

“To the most special precious young lady who is kind & beautiful inside and out, thank you for making each day brighter for us all,” David exclaimed.

“We love you Harpie have the best day ever. Love Daddy,” he added.

Following their heartfelt tributes, many fans of the Beckhams have since been taking to David and Victoria’s comments to extend their own birthday wishes to Harper.

“Happy birthday to your baby girl,” one follower replied.

“They grow so quickly don’t they. Happy birthday x,” another commented.

“Aww she is the cutest! Happy birthday,” a third fan added.