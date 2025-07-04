David & Victoria Beckham mark wedding anniversary with cute tributes

The Beckhams are celebrating!

Today (July 4), David and Victoria Beckham are marking their 26th wedding anniversary.

The retired footballer and Spice Girls singer tied the knot back in 1999, and have since expanded their family with four children – sons Brooklyn (26), Romeo (22), Cruz (20), and 13-year-old daughter Harper.

In honour of their special occasion, both David and Victoria have taken the opportunity to share adorable tributes to one another.

Earlier today, David took to Instagram to share several photos of the happy couple, including a few from their wedding day.

“26 years today you said YES to me,” the former Manchester United star penned.

“Happy Anniversary and thank you for giving me our beautiful children and building the life that we have together,” David continued.

“I love you Lady Beckham,” the 50-year-old added, referring to his new knighthood title from King Charles’ birthday honours list.

Meanwhile, on her own Instagram account, Victoria took the opportunity to upload a throwback snap of her sharing a kiss with David in a swimming pool.

“Another year, another chapter in our love story,” the 51-year-old wrote.

“I'm so proud of the beautiful family and life we've built together. You and our four incredible children complete me,” Victoria gushed.

“I love you so much @davidbeckham xx Here's to 26 years!! xx,” she added.

Following their heartwarming tributes to each other, many fans of the Beckhams have since been expressing their own anniversary well-wishes.

“Gorgeous couple. Happy Anniversary,” one follower responded.

“Wishing you many many more,” another replied.

During an episode of last year’s Disney+ docuseries In Vogue: The 90s, Victoria recalled a particular memory from her first date with David.

“After me going to a couple of football matches and I would say, you know, me sort of pursuing him – he'd probably say me stalking him – we arranged to go out on a date together,” Victoria reflected.

“He's like, ‘I don't know what to wear, she's the one who likes designer clothes’, and so he actually went out and bought himself a full Prada look for our first date, to impress me. Which it did, because it was Prada!” she exclaimed.