David & Victoria Beckham celebrate daughter Harper’s 13th birthday

David and Victoria Beckham are celebrating their daughter’s 13th birthday today.

As Harper becomes a teenager, her footballer dad and singer mum have penned heartfelt tributes to her on social media.

While describing her as having ‘the most amazing heart’, David and Victoria have unveiled sweet videos from special moments throughout Harper’s childhood.

Taking to Instagram, David posted a compilation video to his 88.1M followers set to Just The Way You Are by Bruno Mars.

The snippets show Harper enjoying time with her family from when she was very young up until the present day.

In the caption of the post, Beckham wrote, “Happy 13th Birthday to my beautiful little girl. Daddy is so proud of you , you have grown up to be a kind, generous & a beautiful young lady with the most amazing heart & the most amazing smile that we all love so so much”.

“Always be the beautiful person that you are. Harper Seven your my world”, he added.

Victoria shared the same video to her 33M Instagram followers and said, “Happy Birthday to my best friend. You are sweet and kind and your smile warms our hearts every day”.

“You really are our everything Harper Seven and we are so proud of the happy, beautiful, talented young lady you are becoming. We love you so so much. Kisses”.

Many fans of the famous family headed to the comments to send birthday wishes to Harper on her special day.

One fan wrote, “Feels like we’ve all watched her grow up into this beautiful young lady! Happy birthday harper”.

“This is so cute. Sending happy Birthday vibes”, added a second commenter.

A third fan added, “Absolutely love this reel. priceless memories. Happy birthday!!”.

As well as being proud parents to Harper, David and Victoria, who celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary last week, share sons 25-year-old Brooklyn, 21-year-old Romeo and 19-year-old Cruz.