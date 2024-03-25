David Potts reaches out to fans following Celebrity Big Brother win

David Potts has reached out to fans after being crowned winner of Celebrity Big Brother.

David was revealed to be the winner of the hit reality show on Friday night, with Strictly Come Dancing pro Nikita Kuzmin coming in second place out of the original 12 famous faces who entered the house.

Now that the news of his win has settled in over the weekend, the Ibiza Weekender star took to social media to share a special message with his supporters.

David headed to his Instagram Stories to speak out after his win to his 363K followers.

Posting a short video using the Boomerang feature on Instagram while he travelled home after his three-week stint in the Big Brother house, Potts thanked his fans for their support before praising the ITV team.

He wrote, “Honestly cannot thank everyone enough for all your support it means the world to me".

“I have had the BEST time and the fact I was the WINNER of Celebrity Big Brother is mind blowing to me”.

“A massive thank you to @itv and everyone infront and behind the scenes at @bbuk I love you guys”.

The 30-year-old went on to add, “SLAY ALL DAY… EVERYDAY”, before saying, “The legs are on their way back up north”.

Credit: David Potts Instagram

In his exit interview with Celebrity Big Brother on Friday night, the Celebrity Karaoke Club star said, “I'm a winner baby! Hi everybody, I just want to say a massive thank you so much to everyone who voted for me. I appreciate it so much”.

“It’s been amazing! We’ve been slaying, you keep slaying!”.

After more than 3.5 million votes were cast by the public on Friday night and David winning with Nikita taking second place, Coronation Street actor Colson Smith placed third, former judge of The X Factor Louis Walsh came in fourth place, and TV presenter Fern Britton came in fifth.