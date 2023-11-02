David Harbour & Lily Allen spotted together amid split rumours

David Harbour and Lily Allen are seemingly putting their split rumours to rest!

Last month, speculation began to arise that the Stranger Things actor and Not Fair hitmaker had separated after three years of marriage.

However, a few weeks on from their fans’ concerns, David and Lily have now been seen out in public together for the first time since rumours began.

Credit: Lily Allen / Instagram

Last night, the pair attended an NBA game in New York, which saw the New York Knicks playing against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In photos obtained by MailOnline, the couple were seated together and seemed to be enjoying spending some quality time together.

David and Lily also took part in a photo opportunity backstage at the game, as the 48-year-old actor threw some basketballs with his 38-year-old wife beaming by his side.

Reports of the couple’s marriage being in jeopardy first began last month, when fans noticed that Lily had unfollowed her husband on Instagram.

The Sun later reported that the pair – who also co-parent Lily’s two daughters, Ethel (11) and Marnie (10) – had recently been “living separate lives”.

Throughout the summer months, Lily was based in London as she starred in the West End production of The Pillowman. Meanwhile, it was reported that David chose to stay in New York.

Fans were further brought to concern earlier this week, as Lily hosted a Halloween party – without David by her side.

After previously being married to Sam Cooper until 2015, Lily first met her future husband David through celebrity dating app Raya.

Following almost a year of dating, the couple quietly tied the knot in September 2020 at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Vegas. For the low-key celebrations, the bride opted to wear a beautiful Dior dress, which she teased earlier this year as being the “best decision I ever made.”