David Furnish shares moving birthday message to husband Elton John

David Furnish is celebrating his husband Elton John’s birthday today.

To mark the special occasion of Elton turning 77 years old, David shared a heartwarming message for his partner on social media.

Describing the Your Song singer as the ‘most loyal friend’ Furnish flooded Elton with compliments in the emotional tribute.

Heading to Instagram, David shared a funny photo of Elton donning a pair of his iconic sunglasses while holding the head of an action figure of himself in his mouth to his 289K followers.

In the caption of the post, the 61-year-old wrote, “Happy Birthday to my irrepressible husband @eltonjohn”.

“You are the best father, hardest working artist and musician, bountiful humanitarian, loving partner, and most loyal friend”.

“Wishing you the healthiest and happiest 77th birthday”, the filmmaker added before signing off, “Love you forever, David xoxo”.

Many fans and famous faces took to the comments to send their own birthday wishes to the Rocket Man singer.

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs penned, “Happy Birthday Elton @eltonjohn”.

“Such a great picture. Happy Birthday @eltonjohn Thank you for the music”, wrote another fashion designer, Bella Freud.

Singer and actress Debbie Gibson added, “Ohhhh Happiest of Birthdays Elton ! So happy I got to see you both a couple of weeks ago. Forever such a meaningful inspiration and connection. Sending love”.

Elton also commented on the heartfelt tribute to say, “I love you and am so incredibly lucky to have you in my life, thank you for everything”.

John then reshared the touching birthday note from his husband to his own 4.8M Instagram followers on his Stories. He wrote, “Love you @davidfurnish”, before jokingly adding, “Always getting my best angles”.

David and Elton first met at a party in 1993 and later entered into a civil partnership in December 2005.

They went on to share two sons together- 13-year-old Zachary and 11-year-old Elijah.

The couple then tied the knot in 2014 after same-sex marriage became legal in the UK.