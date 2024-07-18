David Beckham reacts to Emmy nominations for documentary

David Beckham has opened up his documentary getting nominated for five Emmy awards.

Beckham, which followed the story of how David rose to fame as a footballer, as well as sharing an insight into his family life, landed on Netflix in October 2023.

The four-part series has now been nominated for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series, Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Picture Editing, and Outstanding Music Composition.

David has taken to social media to share his candid reaction to hearing the wonderful news after the Emmys released their list of nominated films & series.

The 49-year-old shared a snap of the list of nominations to his 88.2M Instagram followers, as well as the poster for the series, which is Beckham in a football kit as a little boy.

In the caption of the post he wrote, “Five Emmy Nominations for BECKHAM… incredible. Thank you @televisionacad. Making this series was such a personal journey, a love letter to football and my family”.

“I’m so grateful to the incredible team led by Fisher Stevens and to all those people from my life and career who took part in the series and have played such an important role in my story… Thank You”.

David also spoke to Hello! about the nominations, admitting, “It’s a real honour for me and the whole creative team for Beckham to be recognised by the TV Academy”.

“Making this series was such a personal journey, a love letter to football and my family. It has been overwhelming for me and Victoria that we have had such a warm and positive response to the series”.

The dad-of-four went on to explain, “I’m so grateful to the incredible team led by Fisher Stevens and also to all those people from my life and career who took part and who have played such an important role in my story”.

Ahead of the release of the docu-series last year, David spoke out online about his excitement for viewers to get an honest look into his life.

On Instagram he wrote, “I’m so grateful to @fisherstevens for his partnership over the past two years to bring this project to life. Many hours of conversations, many stories I’ve never told and many people from my life and career sharing their memories. I can’t wait for you all to see it”.