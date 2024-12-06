David Beckham pens emotional tribute to late Man United receptionist

David Beckham has paid an emotional tribute to a close member of his Manchester United family.

The retired footballer was one of Manchester United’s biggest stars from 1992 until his departure in 2003. During that time, Kath Phipps was the club’s receptionist, and she subsequently formed a close bond with David. She also recently reflected on her career in David’s Netflix docuseries Beckham, which premiered last year.

After working for the team for over 55 years, Kath’s death was announced yesterday (December 5) at the age of 85. Following this sad news, David has taken the opportunity to pay a heartfelt tribute to his beloved friend.

Last night, the 49-year-old took to Instagram to post a sweet snap of himself visiting Kath at her bedside and holding her hand.

“Forever in our hearts… The first and last face I would always see was Kath sat at reception at Old Trafford waiting to give me my tickets for the game,” David began in his tribute to her.

“She was the heartbeat of Manchester United, everyone knew who Kath was and everyone adored her… I moved up to Manchester at 15 and Kath made a promise to my mum and dad ‘I'll look after your boy for you don't you worry’ and from that first day till the last day I spent with her that's exactly what she did,” the football star praised.

“Old Trafford will never be the same without your smile as we walk through those doors… We love you,” David concluded.

Many of David’s followers have since taken to his comments section to send their own condolences.

“Wonderful tribute to a wonderful woman,” one fan replied.

“Speaks volumes about the kind of person you are that you made time to see her,” another commented.

“Such a lovely man to remember where it all started, RIP Kath,” a third fan added.