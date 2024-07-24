David Beckham celebrates dad’s birthday with heartfelt tribute

David Beckham is celebrating his dad Ted today.

The footballer has penned a heartfelt tribute to mark his dad’s birthday while also reflecting on throwback photos of the pair.

Describing Ted as an ‘amazing dad’ on social media, David praised him for everything he’s done for their family.

Taking to Instagram, Beckham unveiled a mix of nostalgic childhood photos of him and his dad to his 88.2M followers, as well as current snaps from special occasions they’ve celebrated together.

One of the pictures shows David as a young boy with his dad standing proudly behind him while being surrounded by football trophies.

Another photo shows the dad-and-son duo standing in a souvenir shop for Manchester United, a team David would later play for with the support of his dad.

In the caption of the sweet post, David wrote, “Happy Birthday to an amazing dad and grandad thanks for everything you do for us”

“we love you so much have an amazing day x love you”, he kindly added.

Many fans headed to the comments to send birthday wishes to David’s dad, with many mentioning how great it was to see Ted in the Beckham Netflix documentary.

One fan wrote, “Having watched your documentary on Netflix, it’s clear that your dad is a legend”.

“Loved the documentary. I’ve watched it twice. The amount of time your dad spent with you..working with you to become one of the greatest was inspiring and moving”, penned another fan.

A third commenter said, “Wishing your Dad an amazing birthday and year ahead! Wishing all the best to him, you, and your family always!”.