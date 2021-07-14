Dani Dyer’s boyfriend Sammy sentenced to over 3 years in prison

It has just been reported that Love Island star Dani Dyer’s boyfriend Sammy Kimmence has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to scamming two elderly pensioners out of nearly £34K.

Tyla reported that new dad Sammy wept in court today as he received his sentence after pleading guilty to five counts of fraud against an 81-year-old and 91-year-old man, totalling £33,919.

Sammy received a sentence of over three and a half years in prison, and has been told that he will have to serve at least half of his sentence.

The 25-year-old posed as a financial investor approaching Peter Hayes (81) and Peter Martin (91) who has since passed away. Both men were clients at the company where Kimmence used to work before the company went into liquidation. Sammy persuaded the two elderly pensioners to ‘invest’ their savings with him, under his new company, S&S Trading.

However, as reported by Tyla, Sammy failed to invest both Hayes and Martin’s savings, and instead spent the money on expensive hotels, designer clothing and fancy restaurants.

After previously denying the fraudulent claims, Sammy changed his plea to guilty three months ago.

This verdict comes just six months after Sammy and his famous girlfriend Dani Dyer welcomed the birth of their first child together, a baby boy they named Santiago.

“Wow I just simply cannot put this moment into words,” Sammy wrote on social media at the time of his son’s birth this past January. “A day I will never forget with a boy I will never stop loving. You have my heart son and wow what a woman your mother is,” Sammy lovingly added.