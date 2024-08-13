Dani Dyer teases exciting wedding plans with fiancé Jarrod Bowen

Dani Dyer has started planning her wedding!

Last month, the former Love Island winner announced her engagement to her partner of three years, footballer Jarrod Bowen.

Now, a few weeks after Jarrod’s proposal, Dani has revealed her first big wedding update!

Earlier today, the 28-year-old – who is the daughter of former EastEnders star Danny Dyer – took to her Instagram stories to ask her followers to submit questions for a Q&A.

One fan promptly took the opportunity to ask if she has set a date for her wedding with Jarrod, to which Dani replied: “Yes we have.”

“It’s really hard with Jarrod’s football as we have limited days we can do,” she explained, referring to Jarrod’s commitment as a footballer with West Ham and England.

The reality star then went on to confirm that she is already on the hunt for the perfect wedding venue.

“I am going to see a venue that honestly looks amazing so fingers crossed it’s the one,” she teased.

Dani and Jarrod delighted their fans when they announced their engagement on July 21.

At the time, the couple unveiled their happy news on Instagram. Their sweet post contained three images, showcasing the moments after Jarrod proposed on a luxurious yacht trip, during a romantic holiday in Spain.

“Us forever,” Dani gushed in their joint caption, as she shared photos of herself and her new fiancé posing with her engagement ring.

The couple, who have been together since 2021, became parents together for the first time last May with the birth of their twin daughters, Summer and Star. Dani is also a mum to her three-year-old son Santiago from a previous relationship.