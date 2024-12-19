Dani Dyer shares insight into co-parenting son over Christmas

Dani Dyer has been opening up about not feeling Christmassy this year.

With the big day fast approaching, the former Love Island star has admitted that she is more looking forward to the New Year rather than Christmas.

Dani also revealed that her eldest son, Santiago, will not be spending Christmas with her this year, but will be with his dad, Dani’s ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence.

Sharing an insight into how she’s not in the festive spirit yet, Dyer took to her Instagram Stories to say, “Hi guys, how are you all? I feel like I haven’t been on here in ages. Is anyone else not feeling Christmassy?”.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this because obviously I have three children but I don’t know if it’s because obviously I’ve not got Santi this year. It’s one of those things where you have to co-parent and stuff which is annoying – one of them things”.

Credit: Dani Dyer Instagram

The former reality TV star went on to confess, “I don’t know if it’s that, I don’t know if it’s because Jarrod’s in a hotel Christmas night, I don’t know but then I’m also excited for New Year. I’m excited for a new year, 2025, there’s so many fun things happening. I’m getting married”.

“I don’t know if I’m more excited for the New Year for that but Christmas I’m just – I don’t know. Is anyone else feeling like that?”.

Dani went on to explain further, “I don’t know if it’s the Santi thing, I don’t know if it’s the Jarrod thing but yeah. The twins obviously don’t understand, like they have no idea what’s going on. It’s just another roast for them, which they love. I’m excited for the roast dinner obviously”.

As well as being a mum to Santiago, Dani shares identical twin daughters Star and Summer with her fiancé, footballer Jarrod Bowen.

Dani and Jarrod got engaged in July of this year and are planning to tie the knot in summer of 2025.